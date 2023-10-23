Rockford Daybook: Domestic violence awareness, Five Guys ceremony, GRIAA honors

Domestic violence awareness

The Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention and the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office will host a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The news conference will be held in the Gregory Lindmark State's Attorney Training Room next to the Domestic Violence Assistance Center on the third floor of the Winnebago County Courthouse, 400 W. State St. in Rockford.

Five Guys ceremony

The media, elected officials and community leaders are invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday with the Parks Chamber of Commerce for Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 10055 N. Second St. in Machesney Park.

Five Guys is known for using fresh ground beef, never-frozen, and cooking its fries in peanut oil. The fast-food chain has more than 1,700 locations across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

GRIAA honors

The Greater Rockford Italian American Association hosted its annual Italian Hall of Fame and special recognition award dinner Oct. 14 at the Venetian Club.

The Rev. James Ciamataro, former pastor of St. Anthony of Padua in Rockford, and Frank Valentine were inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Bove’s Auto and Truck Repair received special recognition for business, and Dan Appino received special recognition for sports.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford Daybook: Domestic violence awareness, Five Guys ceremony