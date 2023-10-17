Week Without Violence

The YWCA Northwestern Illinois will host its annual Week Without Violence awareness event at 3 p.m. Tuesday outside the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center, 650 W. State St.

Community leaders with join YWCA staff and volunteers in raising awareness and advocating for domestic and sexual violence survivors by writing messages in chalk on the sidewalks outside the justice center.

Week Without Violence is part of a global movement with YWCAs across the country and around the world to end violence against women and girls.

Mobile Museum of Tolerance

Mobile Museum of Tolerance, an arm of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, will be in the Rockford area from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Byron High School, 696 N. Colfax St., Byron.

The mobile museum is the first traveling education center of its kind in the United States. It visits school districts and public places across Illinois to offer free education and awareness about the threat of hate and intolerance in our communities.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford Daybook: Week without violence, Mobile museum visit