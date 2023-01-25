Rockford funeral home where body was stolen had history of state licensing violations

Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. Fifth St., is seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Rockford.

The Rockford funeral home where an employee left a body in an unattended van and the van and body were stolen last Saturday has a decade-long history of fines, suspensions, reprimands and other disciplinary actions from the state of Illinois.

According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Brandy Collins, a licensed funeral home director and embalmer with Collins & Stone Funeral Home of Rockford, has been cited 13 times since 2009 for reasons ranging from failure to file death certificates in a timely manner and account for personal property and money to unprofessional conduct.

According to the state, Collins was placed on probation for two years in March of 2021 and fined $10,000 because of "unprofessional conduct, failure to account for personal property and aiding and assisting unlicensed practice."

The van was recovered Sunday in Chicago. The man's body was no longer in the van. The body was discovered in another location in Chicago on Monday. The suspect remains at large.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd speaks during the End of the Year crime report of 2022 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Rockford Police Department District 3 station in Rockford.

During a news conference Tuesday Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said it was the first time in her 25 years in law enforcement that she had heard of a body being stolen along with a vehicle from a funeral home.

Before the van was stolen, it was left running and unlocked.

“Don’t leave vehicles unsecured, running and doors unlocked,” Redd said. “It just so happened this one had a body in it. My heart goes out to the family as I know they were recently notified of what had transpired, and I hope we never have to see anything like this again.”

Also on Tuesday, the Winnebago County Coroner's Office released the name of the man whose body was stolen: 47-year-old Curtis Brown.

According the coroner's office, Brown died of natural causes at a local hospital on Thursday, Jan. 19. Brown's body was released from the hospital to the care of Collins & Stone Funeral Home staff the following day.

The funeral home's van was reported stolen from the home's parking lot at 128 S. Fifth St. on Saturday. The van was located Sunday in Chicago, but Brown's body was not inside the van. Brown’s body was discovered Monday behind a vacant home in the 8200 block of South Manistee Avenue in Chicago.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office responded to the 8200 block of South Manistee Avenue and transported Brown's body back to Rockford where he is being held, pending release to a funeral home.

Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski said Brown’s family was notified of the incident and has been working with an out-of-state funeral home to have Brown returned to his family in Mississippi.

Rockford police released a photo of a suspect on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 816-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Register Star reporter Jeff Kolkey contributed to this report. Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Body was stolen from Rockford funeral home with history of violations