Rockford high school teacher faces grooming charges, police say

A teacher at Auburn High School has been charged with grooming.

Marshall Pratt, 61, was taken into custody Friday morning.

The Rockford Police Department said they were called to investigate a report of an Auburn High School teacher having inappropriate contact with a student on June 1, 2023.

Police charged Pratt after an investigation.

According to a March article on the Rockford Public School District's website, Pratt holds a doctorate degree in math.

Pratt is currently not listed on Auburn High School's staff directory.

No further details have been released at this time.

Pratt is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

