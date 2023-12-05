A Rockford holiday favorite returns to the Sullivan Theater

After a three-year hiatus, J. R. Sullivan’s Hometown Holiday is back.

The longtime holiday variety show that closed a 25-year run in 2019 is returning for a special one-night only performance on Friday, Dec. 8, in the Sullivan Theater of the Rockford Public Library Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St., in Rockford.

Renamed Hometown Holiday Redux, the entirely new production will feature songs, comedy, and storytelling.

"The proverbial cards and letters came in, and I missed doing it," Sullivan said from his home in Chicago. "I missed my friend, my colleagues, and Rockford is my hometown. I always love coming back there, especially this time of year. So, it all added up to, 'Let's do a reunion.'"

The new show features a cast of regional and local musicians and actors, including Hometown Holiday veterans E. Faye Butler, Shawn Wallace, Miles Nielsen, Kelly Steward, Megon McDonough, Marcella Rose-Sciotto, Linda Abronski, Jeff Christian, Holland Zander, and Daniel Patrick Sullivan.

J.R. Sullivan

Also back is Jay Graham of GrahamSpencer, a local advertising agency, that in 2019 helped brand, promote and celebrate the 25th and final performance of J.R. Sullivan’s Hometown Holiday dubbed "The Final Curtain."

“We’ve had a long, productive relationship with J.R. and the show,” Graham said. “We’re proud that Rockford’s real, original Father Christmas considers our team part of his. And to be honest, we’ve missed our seasonal collaborations after the Final Curtain in 2019. It’s an annual highlight.”

Hometown Holiday Redux is sold out, but $25 tickets to a special matinee final dress rehearsal at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at the 286-seat Sullivan Theater are available.

"Audiences can see the show that plays that same day’s evening, in rehearsal and being put together. All this will be a high-wire act for us, and certainly fun for the audience,” Sullivan said.

To purchase tickets and for more information, go to: jrsullivanhometownholiday.com.

The Hometown Holiday Redux is supported by the Janet Kjellstrom Family Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. Supporting sponsors include GrahamSpencer Brand with additional assistance from the Rockford Area Arts Council.

