Rockford K-9 officer dies after being shot by suspect, police said

A Rockford Police Department K-9 officer was shot and killed Sunday night, according to authorities.

The police department said officers were called to investigate reports of a domestic situation that started on Jacqueline Drive.

The suspect, an adult man, was found shortly after in the 2900 block of 11th Street.

Rockford Police Department K-9 officer Nyx died after a shooting Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Rockford.

Police say gunfire was exchanged and K-9 officer Nyx was shot and killed. The suspect was shot in the leg and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, police said.

No charges have been filed as of Monday morning.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Police: Rockford K-9 officer Nyx shot and killed by suspect