Rockford kids take to the court in 3-on-3 basketball tournament

TechCrunch

Six months ago, China's securities authority announced a set of new rules to facilitate overseas IPOs of Chinese companies, allowing Beijing to tighten its grip on businesses seeking to sell shares abroad. Among them are Zeekr, a young yet well-financed electric vehicle brand under the Chinese auto giant Geely, and WeRide, an autonomous driving upstart that has raised over $1 billion in funding. The new policy greatly slowed down the pace of Chinese IPOs in the U.S., which totaled only six for the four quarters between Q3 2021 and Q2 2022, according to financial data aggregator Wind.