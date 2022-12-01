A Rockford man faces multiple charges after police say his pick-up truck hit a bicyclist Wednesday afternoon.

Rockford police said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Brooke Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 43-year-old man trapped underneath a pick-up truck after the truck had hit a pole.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

The driver of the pick-up truck, Todd Norton, 52, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and four counts of causing death.

The Rockford Police Department is investigating the crash.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford man accused of hitting, killing bicyclist with pick-up truck