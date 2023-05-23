Rockford man accused of pleasuring himself in the Target parking lot

A Rockford man was arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching himself inside of his vehicle in the Target parking lot.

Avin Capes, 21, was arrested on Monday and has been charged with public indecency.

Police said the alleged incident happened May 1 at the Target at 6560 E. State St. in Rockford.

Capes is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford man accused of pleasuring himself at Target parking lot