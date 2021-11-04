Rockford man already in prison sentenced to another 95 years behind bars

ROCKFORD — Tirino C. Jackson, a 41-year-old Rockford man already serving a 30-year prison sentence, will now serve an additional 95 years.

The Winnebago County Courthouse on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Rockford.

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley announced Jackson was sentenced Wednesday to another 75 years in prison for first-degree murder followed by a consecutive sentence of 20 more years for being an armed habitual criminal.

A jury found him guilty of the charges on June 16.

More: Rockford man sentenced to 65 years in prison for 2019 shooting death of teen

In February of 2010, Jackson lured Terrance “Bay Bay” Shumate to a secluded location near the 2800 block of Olsen Street where he shot and killed him.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 21, 2010, Rockford police responded to the scene where they found Shumate dead and lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his head.

Jackson is already serving a 30-year sentence in the Dixon Correctional Center after his conviction for being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated fleeing to elude, a felon in possession of a weapon, and criminal damage to state supported property.

He was set to be released on May 4, 2039, but that date will be updated to reflect the new sentence.

Chris Green: cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Winnebago County judge tacks on 95 years to a prison inmate's sentence