Rockford man arraigned on charges linked to Van Wert murder

Nov. 8—VAN WERT — A Rockford man charged with murder in the shooting death earlier this year of Barbara Ganger pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability during an arraignment hearing Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court before Judge Martin Burchfield.

His bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety.

The charges against Houser stem from the death of Ganger, 43, at the Van Wert West Apartments. Van Wert police were dispatched to the apartment complex on Sept. 4 for a welfare check on Ganger. After several attempts were made at the residence and by phone the officers made entry into the apartment and found the woman dead on the floor. Ganger had been shot once in the stomach area and once in the eye.