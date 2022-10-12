Rockford man arrested in connection to one of two Sunday shootings in Freeport

Freeport police logo

FREEPORT — Police are investigating two shots fired incidents, the second of which resulted in the arrest of a Rockford man.

The first incident was reported about 8:15 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to the 200 block of East Pleasant Street for multiple shots fired.

The officers spoke to an 18-year-old man who said he had stopped his vehicle in front of his residence when a dark colored SUV pulled up beside him. The man told police that's when a Black man wearing a black mask and hooded sweatshirt began shooting at his vehicle. The victim sped off in his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole, according to police.

Police said a residence also was struck by gunfire in the 500 block of South Carroll during this incident. This incident is believed to be gang related, police said.

About a half hour later, police officers responded to the 600 block of North Walnut Street for a report of shots fired between an individual and an SUV.

During the investigation, the officers learned that an SUV left the parking lot of the Mary Hosmer Apartments and exchanged gunfire with an individual standing next to the building.

Officers later identified the man standing next to the building as Marcquette Verner, 30, of Rockford.

Verner was arrested on several weapons charges including possession of a firearm without a firearm owner's identification card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Verner is being held in the Stephenson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

It is unknown if the two shooting incidents are related.

Police are asking for information about a red SUV involved in the incident. Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 815-235-8222 or Crime Stoppers at 866-847-7669.

