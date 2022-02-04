Rockford man arrested in connection to string of burglaries to businesses, jewelry stores

Shaquil Manigault, Rockford Register Star
Porch, pictured Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, is a home decor and gift store, at 3065 N. Perryville Road, The store was one of several burglarized between late Jan. 28 and early Jan. 29 in Rockford.
ROCKFORD — Police have arrested a 22-year-old Rockford man in connection with a string of burglaries including three to local jewelry stores.

Michael Lockhart, 22, Rockford, has been charged with six counts of burglary and not having a valid FOID card after police executed a search warrant Thursday in the 100 block of Howard Avenue

According to police, officers located suspected stolen property and a handgun during a search of a residence.

Police say a string of related burglaries took place between Jan. 22 and Jan. 30. at Mr. J's restaurant, 3701 Auburn St.; Marathon Gas, 2975 N. Perryville Road; Porch, 3065 N. Perryville Road; Zavius Jewelers, 2636 McFarland Road, Gruno’s Diamonds, 801 N. Perryville Road, and Jewelry by Christopher, 6585 Lexus Drive.

The jewelry store break-ins occurred between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Jan. 30. The burglary to Porch was reported to police at 7:40 a.m. Friday according to a news release from the Rockford Police Department.

Shaquil Manigault: smanigault@gannett.com; @RRstarShaquil

