Rockford man charged with 2020 homicide

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man is charged with the June 2020 fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy on the city’s west side.

Christopher Stucke, 21, is charged with first degree murder.

The victim was shot in the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting was not a random act.

Stucke is currently in the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges.

