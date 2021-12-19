Rockford man charged with 2020 homicide

Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
Rockford police
Rockford police

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man is charged with the June 2020 fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy on the city’s west side.

Christopher Stucke, 21, is charged with first degree murder.

The victim was shot in the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting was not a random act.

Stucke is currently in the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges.

More: Teen dead after Thursday shooting in Rockford

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford man charged with 2020 homicide

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CNN closes U.S. offices to most workers as COVID-19 cases spike - memo

    (Reuters) -CNN is closing its offices in the United States to all nonessential employees as COVID-19 cases increase, the network said on Saturday in an internal memo to staff seen by Reuters. CNN, part of AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia division, will close its offices to all employees who do not have work in the office, the memo said. "We are doing this out of an abundance of caution," CNN President Jeff Zucker said in the memo.

  • Police fatally shoot man who was stabbing his 13-year-old stepdaughter, CMPD says

    The teen has life-threatening injuries and was stabbed multiple times, Charlotte police say. No officers were hurt in the incident in the Ballantyne area.

  • Hong Kong votes for legislature with only loyalists approved

    Hong Kong was voting Sunday in the first election since Beijing amended the laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and vet candidates to ensure that only those loyal to China can run. The semi-autonomous territory was rocked by pro-democracy protests in 2014 and 2019, but they were crushed by security forces, followed by the imposition of a sweeping national security law that silenced most of the city's opposition activists and led others to flee abroad. Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Minister Erick Tsang warned Saturday that foreign forces may be attempting to undermine the elections after overseas activists urged a boycott of the vote.

  • No. 21 Kentucky dominates Tar Heels wire-to-wire, wins 98-69

    Whether or not he produced offensively, Calipari pleaded with the team's fourth-leading scorer who averages just 9.9 points per game. Wheeler scored 26 points and No. 21 Kentucky beat North Carolina 98-69 on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic. ''As players, not many people get the opportunity to play against a Duke, a Carolina, and later we play Kansas - all in one year,'' Wheeler said.

  • Lakers star Anthony Davis out at least four weeks because of knee sprain

    Lakers center Anthony Davis will sit out at least a month after suffering a left MCL sprain during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

  • Nearly a decade ago, a Chesapeake man was accused of armed robbery. His supporters still trying to clear his name.

    In the nearly 10 years since Brian Faulcon was first accused of robbing a pizza delivery woman at gunpoint, he and his friends and family have been working to clear his name. On Saturday, Faulcon’s supporters held a press conference, during which they called on Gov. Ralph Northam to pardon him before the governor leaves office Jan. 15. “The evidence does not add up,” said Del. Cliff Hayes, one ...

  • 3.4 million sign petition after truck driver gets 110-year sentence

    Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced earlier this week to 110 years in prison for a 2019 crash that left four people dead and several others injured.

  • Woman beaten, dragged out of car during a road rage incident, Pennsylvania cops say

    Police are looking for two people shown in the video who they say left a woman unconscious.

  • Louisiana judge’s son removed from LSU’s track team following racist video

    The fallout continues after a Louisiana judge and her family were heard making racist slurs in a now-viral video. In […] The post Louisiana judge’s son removed from LSU’s track team following racist video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • A man who was kicked off a United Airlines flight for wearing a red thong on his face instead of a face mask and compared himself to civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks

    Adam Jenne, 38, was booted off the flight at Fort Lauderdale after challenging face mask mandates.

  • Mom-and-son duo arrested for 28 robberies targeting elderly Asian Americans in Garden Grove

    A woman and her son accused of 28 robberies that targeted elderly Asians in Garden Grove, California, over the past six months were arrested on Tuesday, according to city police. What they did: Floarea Ghiocel, 47, and her son Marius Ghiocel, 32, are allegedly part of an organized group of Romanian travelers involved in the thefts. After approaching their victim and taking their jewelry, they would replace the jewelry with seemingly identical imitation pieces, FOX 11 reported.

  • Police: 4 bodies found are victims of 'shopping cart killer'

    Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites. At a press conference Friday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis dubbed the suspect, 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of Washington, D.C., the “shopping cart killer” and said police are working to determine if there are other victims. Davis said Robinson, who was taken into custody in Rockingham County last month, has lived in multiple locations, including New York and Maryland, in recent years.

  • Here’s Why Justice May Demand That Harvey Weinstein Goes Free

    JOHANNES EISELENew York Appellate judges grilled the District Attorney prosecuting Harvey Weinstein so intently this week that it appears they are poised to overturn his criminal conviction.The thought that a man who evaded justice for so long may do so again is infuriating. Whatever joy we experienced from Weinstein’s February 2020 conviction for rape and assault now feels like an old memory of a moment when the MeToo movement proved that women have rights, and powerful people could be held to

  • Ex-Cop Kim Potter Pins Start of Fatal Daunte Wright Stop on Fellow Officer

    Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERSKim Potter, the white former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright in April after allegedly mistaking her handgun for a Taser during a traffic stop, testified in her own defense on Friday.Potter, a 49-year-old who resigned from the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, force over the shooting of the 20-year-old Black man after 26 years on the job, is facing first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter charges. She

  • Stores deploying unique methods to combat retail theft

    Stores looking to crack down on theft and smash-and-grab type robberies this holiday season have resorted to deploying coiled wire and other protective measures to deter would-be criminals.

  • Florida sheriff praises homeowner for shooting home invader: 'Only Santa Claus gets to come in your house'

    A Florida sheriff praised a homeowner for standing his ground and shooting an attempted home invader on Wednesday.

  • The ‘certainly bizarre’ case of the robot-mask-wearing Georgia bank robbery suspect

    “I don’t know what really prompted her to do this,” Warner Robins police chief says.

  • The Moment Gabby Petito’s Mom Knew She Was Gone

    Gabby Petito’s mom knows the exact moment she realized her 22-year-old daughter was gone. It was the same day that Nichole Schmidt reported Petito missing after being unable to reach her daughter or daughter’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, for days. At first, Nichole said in Peacock’s new documentary “The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies And Social Media,” available to stream Friday, that she believed the couple may have gotten hurt during their cross-country trek to visit the nation’s National Par

  • Arrests made in ambush killing of Baltimore police officer

    Two men have been charged in a shooting that critically wounded a Baltimore police officer and a second shooting that left a man dead, police said.

  • Ocala jury returns guilty verdict on woman charged with sexually abusing boy

    Heather Ann Reyes will be sentenced in January for incidents that occurred over several years.