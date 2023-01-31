Rockford man charged in fatal hit and run crash on Christmas day

A Rockford man is charged after a woman died after being hit by a car Christmas morning.

Rockford police announced Gerwarn Porter Jr., 20, has been charged with hit and run involving death.

Just before 6 a.m. Christmas morning, authorities were called to the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue for reports of an unresponsive woman lying in the street.

The woman, later identified as 48-year-old Lisa Judson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office said Judson died from blunt force trauma to the chest.

Police investigated the crash as a hit and run and later identified Porter Jr. as the suspect.

Porter Jr. was arrested Jan. 27 and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

