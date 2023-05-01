A Rockford man has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting late Sunday night.

Rockford police said they responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 1700 block of Wedel Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man died from his injuries, police said.

Police identified Lewis Brown Jr., 49, as the suspect and said Brown Jr. remained at the scene following the shooting with a loaded gun.

Brown Jr. was arrested and taken into custody. He was being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford man charged with first-degree murder after weekend shooting