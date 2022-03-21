Rockford man charged with quadruple murder chooses unusual defense strategy

Stuffed animals and flowers sit along the fence at 2815 Garfield Drive on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Emergency crews responded to a fire at the residence early Saturday morning. The bodies of Keandra Austin, 27, V'Angelo Totty, 9, Keeryn Austin, 6, and 6-month-old Aliya Beasley-Austin were found inside.

ROCKFORD — A man accused in one of the most heinous crimes in Rockford history is representing himself without the help of a lawyer.

Eric Lawon Jackson, 38, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder in the September 2016 quadruple homicide of Keandra Austin, 27, and her three children.

Jackson is filing motions he has handwritten in jail. His effort last week to have the murder case dismissed on a technicality failed.

"Everyone has a right to represent themselves if they want," First Assistant Winnebago County State's Attorney Ken LaRue said. "They are advised that they will be held to the same standard as an attorney."

Austin was 16 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death.

Her children — V'Angelo "Poppa" Totty, 9, Keeryn "Dodda" Austin, 6, Aliya Beasley-Austin, 6 months — were killed by smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning after their rental house in the 2800 block of Garfield Drive was set on fire.

Police had information from witnesses that Austin had problems with Jackson, a neighbor, but the killings went unsolved for five years.

An arrest was made in December after a break in the case. In a news release, prosecutors said Jackson "made statements relating to his involvement with the death of Keandra Austin and to the fire that killed her three children."

Should Jackson represent himself at a trial, he would not be able to claim "ineffective assistance of counsel" as a basis for appeal, LaRue said. That kind of appeal is waived when a defendant represents himself.

Defendants who attempt to defend themselves often end up hiring an attorney or asking for a public defender before a trial occurs, LaRue said.

Winnebago County Public Defender Nick Zimmerman declined to comment saying he had briefly been among the lawyers representing Jackson before he chose to go it alone.

Rockford attorney Elder Granger II said that it is always inadvisable to represent yourself on a felony case, especially murder charges.

What are sometimes called "jailhouse lawyers" can wind up causing their case more harm then good, Granger said.

There are other challenges, as well. Defendants are too often guided by emotion rather than logic and do not know the law as well as they think they do, Granger said.

Plus, much of a case is built outside the courtroom with investigations and witness interviews — steps that are virtually impossible from inside a jail cell.

"You don’t know the law and you don’t know courtroom or trial procedures," Granger said. "You don’t know what you need to file in terms of motions to suppress potential evidence that could be used against you. You don’t know the law in reference to how to get the discovery you need from the state attorney's office or what could potentially be missing. And then another thing is you have the danger of incriminating yourself."

