Rockford man convicted of beating, burning child asks judge for new trial

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man serving 20 years in prison for beating and burning a toddler is asking a Winnebago County judge to toss out his conviction and grant him a new trial.

Trenton Higgins, 21, pleaded guilty on Oct. 18, 2021, to three counts of aggravated battery to a child.

Defense attorney Kunal Kulkarni has since filed two motions to vacate the conviction. Both claim Higgins is cognitively challenged, and that he did not fully understand the rights he was giving up when he pleaded guilty.

“The Defendant’s struggles with the basic concepts involved (in a) voluntary and knowledgeable plea,” Kulkarni states in a motion.

The motion further claims that Higgins’ challenges lead him to place an inordinate amount of trust and reliance on authority figures. His decision to forego a trial, the filing says, was prompted more by advice from his mother and his attorney.

Kulkarni withdrew from the case on Feb. 22. Higgins is now represented by Assistant Public Defender Bijan Partowazam.

The case is set for a June 7 status hearing.

The state maintains that on Dec. 21, 2019, Higgins beat and burned the 21-month-old victim, causing internal injuries and trauma to his abdomen and head.

According to court records, Higgins was in a domestic relationship with the victim’s mother.

