Rockford man faces sentencing for murder

ROCKFORD — A 30-year-old Rockford man faces sentencing later this month for a 2018 homicide.

A jury found Marquell Longs guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on March 31.

First-degree murder is a Class M felony, normally punishable by 20 to 60 years in Illinois Department of Corrections.

Prosecutors argued that Longs shot two people on Nov. 11, 2018. That’s the day Rockford officers who were in the area heard multiple gunshots and responded to the Citgo station at 4315 Auburn St. and found Jennifer Jones unconscious in the parking lot.

Jones was shot once in the chest and died at a local hospital. A second victim, Tommy Nabors, was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Longs is due back in court at 10:30 a.m., April 29 in Courtroom D at the Winnebago County Justice Center.

