Rockford man facing up to 85 years after being convicted of a 2017 homicide

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man faces up to 85 years in prison after he was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder.

A Winnebago County jury convicted Donterrius Barnett, 38, of the June 14, 2017, shooting death of 16-year-old Jamie Rogers.

The victim was found in an alley behind 928 Kent St. in Rockford. Prosecutors said Rogers had been shot in the head.

The homicide was unsolved for nearly three years until police received a tip that resulted in the identification of several witnesses.

Barnett’s next scheduled court date is March 25.

