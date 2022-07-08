Rockford man found guilty of 2020 murder

The Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center is located at 650 W. State St. in Rockford.

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man faces up to natural life in prison after he was found guilty Thursday of first degree murder.

Dylan Myers, 29, was convicted of the March 25, 2020 beating of 60-year-old Steven DeLorme.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Myers and co-defendant Harry Lawson battered the victim before dropping his body from a minivan in a secluded area on 20th Avenue.

DeLorme died from his injuries on June 4, 2020.

Judge Debra Schafer also found that the murder was committed with exceptionally brutal and heinous behavior.

Myers is scheduled to be sentenced on August 29th.

Lawson’s trial is set for September 19th.

