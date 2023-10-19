Rockford man found guilty of attempted murder after stabbing ex-girlfriend in car

A jury has found a Rockford man guilty of multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, stemming from a February 2022 attack on the man's ex-girlfriend.

After a trial this week, a Winnebago County jury found Willie E. Thomas, 51, guilty of attempted first degree murder, vehicular invasion, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated stalking and domestic battery.

According to the prosecutor at trial, a female victim was stopped Feb. 11, 2022, at the intersection of Woodlawn and Locust streets in Rockford when she was approached by Thomas, her ex-boyfriend and that Thomas held a knife to her neck through a cracked window.

More: Rockford man faces up to life in prison for fatal shooting in 2020

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

According to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's office, Thomas told the woman she was "going to die." He then entered the backseat of the vehicle and repeatedly stabbed her as she was driving. The woman was able to escape at the intersection of Rockton and Winnebago streets where she flagged down a school bus.

The woman sustained 11 stab wounds, along with other multiple wounds to her head, chest, arms, shoulder, leg, and back.

Winnebago County Judge Jennifer Clifford presided over the trial.

Thomas is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 25, 2024, for sentencing.

He faces up to 30 years in prison for the attempted first degree murder charge, another maximum 15 years for vehicular invasion, maximum seven years for aggravated domestic battery, maximum five years for aggravated stalking and another maximum six years for domestic battery.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Jury finds Rockford man guilty of attempted murder, domestic battery