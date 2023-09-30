Rockford man found guilty in barbaric execution-style murder of Naperville resident

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Rockford man has been found guilty for his role in the barbaric execution-style murder of a Naperville resident in 2018.

It took a jury less than two hours to reach the verdict for 27-year-old Ernest Collins.

On Jan. 18, 2018, Naperville police responded to Whispering Hills Drive for a report of a missing man, identified as 20-year-old Michael Armendariz, who was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Prosecutors say Armendariz received a Snapchat message from one of Collins' co-defendants, 26-year-old Cassanda Green, also of Rockford, at about 9:11 p.m. on Jan. 14. After receiving that message, it's alleged that Armendariz left his apartment and got into a vehicle driven by Green. Five minutes later, prosecutors say Collins came out of hiding in the back of the vehicle and shot Armendariz twice in the back of the head.

Collins and Green then took Armendariz's body to Collins' mother's home in Chicago where they stuffed the body in a garbage can and placed the bin in the mom's garage, prosecutors said. Then, at some point, the garbage can was moved to the garage of a vacant home next to the mother's home.

The mother is the third co-defendant, identified as 43-year-old Candice Jones.

According to prosecutors, Collins and Green also took Armendariz's apartment keys and burglarized his home the day after the murder.

Armendariz's body was discovered in the vacant garage several months later.

A month after the murder, all three suspects were taken into custody.

Ernest Collins, his girlfriend Cassandra Green and his mother Candice Jones are accused of the murder of Michael Armendariz, whose body was found in a garbage can in Chicago.

"This afternoon, a jury found Ernest Collins guilty of firing two bullets into the back of Michael Armendariz’s head, killing him execution style," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"This senseless murder left Michael’s family and friends with just his memory as they continued their lives without him. While nothing can be done to bring Michael back to those who loved him, perhaps today’s guilty verdicts will bring some measure of solace knowing the man responsible for his murder will be held accountable."

Collin's is next due in court on Nov. 29. He faces up to life in prison.

Green is due in court on Oct. 16, while Jones will appear on Oct. 19.