Rockford man found guilty of drug induced homicide

A Rockford man was found guilty of a drug induced homicide in 2021.

Rashaun Octavius Jefferson, 29, was found guilty last month of drug induced homicide and delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

The incident happened on Nov. 16, 2021, when officers responded to an apartment at 6160 Park Ridge Road for a suspected drug overdose.

When officers arrived, they found a man, David Young, unresponsive.

Young was taken to the hospital and determined to be brain dead. Young died in the hospital a few days later.

Authorities said Young's cause of death was determined to be the result of adverse effects of fentanyl that he got from Jefferson.

A sentencing hearing will be set for a later date.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford man Rashaun Jefferson found guilty of drug induced homicide