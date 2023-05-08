A Rockford man has been found guilty in connection to an April 2022 homicide.

Damario Barmore, 37, was found guilty of first-degree murder after a jury trial May 4.

The shooting happened April 12 around 6 a.m. in the 900 block of 12th Avenue.

Police said a man, Deron Hill, was sitting in a parked car in the alley behind his home when two men entered the alley to complete a drug deal.

Police said Barmore recognized Hill sitting in his car and approached him. After a short argument, Barmore took out a gun and shot Hill three times in the chest, authorities said.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barmore was identified as a suspect through witnesses and surveillance video, authorities said.

Barmore's sentencing is scheduled for June.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford man guilty of murdering man during drug deal in 2022