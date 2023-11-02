Rockford man indicted on murder charges

Nov. 2—VAN WERT — A Van Wert County grand jury on Tuesday charged a Rockford man with the murder in the shooting death earlier this year of Barbara Ganger.

Ryan Houser, 38, of Rockford, is charged with aggravated murder, possessing a weapon under disability and tampering with evidence, according to Van Wert County Prosecuting Attorney Eva Yarger.

The charges stem from the death of Ganger, 43, at the Van Wert West Apartments. Van Wert police were dispatched to the apartment complex on Sept. 4 for a welfare check on Ganger. After several attempts were made at the residence and by phone the officers made entry into the apartment and found the woman dead on the floor. During the investigation it was discovered Ganger was shot once in the stomach area and once in the eye.

Houser is currently incarcerated in the Mercer County jail on an unrelated charge of possessing weapons under disability.