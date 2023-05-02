The Winnebago County Coroner's Office identified the man who was shot and killed in a shooting over the weekend in Rockford.

Rockford police said they responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 1700 block of Wedel Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound who was unresponsive and not breathing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

On Monday, the coroner's office identified the victim as Ezra Allen III.

The coroner's office said Allen died from his gunshot wound.

Police identified Lewis Brown Jr., 49, as the suspect and said Brown Jr. was found with a loaded gun at the scene.

Brown Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford man killed in weekend shooting identified by coroner's office