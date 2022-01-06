Rockford man pleads guilty to attempted murder in Ogle County

Chris Green, Rockford Register Star
OREGON — A Rockford man has plead guilty to attempted first-degree murder, Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock announced Thursday.

Leonard Smith, 48, made his plea Wednesday in front of Judge John B. Roe.

Ogle County Sheriff's Department badge

On June 1, 2018, Ogle County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Rolling Meadows Mobile Home Park in Davis Junction on a report of a woman being stabbed. During the course of the investigation, Smith was identified as a suspect.

Attempted first-degree murder is a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Smith will be required to serve 85% of his sentence.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 3.

