Rockford man sentenced for 2018 'quintessential domestic violence crime'

A man authorities arrested in 2018 for what they called "the quintessential domestic violence crime" has been sentenced to several years in prison.

Frederick D. Thomas, 38, was sentenced to 55 years in the Illinois Department of corrections on first-degree murder charges.

Lewis killed Jennifer Lewis, 33, on Sept. 11, 2018, in the apartment they shared in the 900 block of 10th Avenue.

More: Rockford man found guilty of 2018 'quintessential domestic violence crime'

The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy determined Lewis died from blunt-force trauma due to being beaten.

Authorities said Thomas began beating Lewis on Sept. 10, 2018, and the beatings continued for several hours before Thomas called 911 to report Lewis was unresponsive.

At the time of his arrest, officials said Thomas was dating Lewis and was probation for aggravated domestic battery when Lewis was killed.

First-degree murder is a Class M felony and punishable by 20 to 60 years in prison. Thomas must serve 100% of his sentence followed by a term of three years of mandatory supervised release.

