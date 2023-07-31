Rockford man sentenced for beating man, dropping him in parking lot

A Rockford man has been sentenced on first-degree murder charges.

Harry Lawson Jr., 61, was sentenced to 70 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on first-degree murder charges with the additional enhancing factor of exceptionally brutal and heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty, according to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.

Lawson Jr. and Dylan Myers beat Steven Delorme before dropping his body from a minivan around 20th Avenue on March 25, 2020.

Delorme died from his injuries nearly three months later.

Myers was found guilty on first-degree murder charges in 2022 and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Lawson Jr. was found guilty of his charges in March 2023.

