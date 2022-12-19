Rockford man sentenced to life in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend

A Rockford man has been sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin.

Rayshawn Smith, 46, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in October. He was sentenced last week by 17th Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Clifford.

Hardin was reported missing from her residence in the early morning hours of July 23 by her minor child, who told police that the mother and child smelled gas, went outside to investigate and that Hardin never came back inside the home.

Hardin's body was discovered with two gunshot wounds and other injuries on July 23 behind a business in the 5100 block of E. Rockton Road in Roscoe.

Smith posted a video on Facebook later that day indicating “People are going to wonder why I did what I did” and referred to Hardin in the video. According to police, he was found in his vehicle with evidence linking him to the crime.

Smith had entered an open pled to first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement.

On Dec. 15, Clifford sentenced Smith to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, which is the maximum possible sentence for first-degree murder, and additionally sentenced him to natural life for the firearm enhancement.

