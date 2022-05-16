Rockford man sentenced for murder of teenager in 2017

The Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center is located at 650 W. State St. in Rockford.

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man was sentenced Friday to 65 years in prison for first-degree murder.

A Winnebago County jury convicted Donterrius Barnett, 37, of the June 14, 2017 shooting death of 16-year-old Jamie Rogers.

Rogers was found in an alley behind 928 Kent St. in Rockford. Prosecutors said Rogers had been shot in the head and was found hours later.

The homicide was unsolved for nearly three years until police received a tip that resulted in the identification of several witnesses.

