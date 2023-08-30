Rockford man sentenced for murdering his wife in 2015

A Rockford man was sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for murdering his wife in 2015.

John Boose was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2021.

On Jan. 30, 2015, Boose beat his wife, 46-year-old Regina Poe. Police said Poe's body was found inside the home the couple shared the following day.

A child who witnessed the attack testified during the trial that Boose beat Poe with his hands and a broom handle inside her home on Van Wie Avenue, according to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's office.

An autopsy indicated Poe died from blunt-force trauma.

First-degree murder is a Class M felony punishable by 20 to 60 years in the Department of Corrections.

