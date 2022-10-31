Rockford man shot at Auburn Manor apartments identified by coroner's office

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has released the name of the Rockford man who was shot and killed over the weekend at the Auburn Manor apartment complex in Rockford.

The coroner's office identified the victim as David Austin, 22.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon the complex, police said.

Dushawn Stallworth, 22, of Chicago is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the deadly shooting.

Stallworth was taken into custody Saturday night at the 4500 block of Apple Orchard Lane and was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail, where he is being held on no bond.

“I would like to extend my condolences to the family in regard to the loss of their loved one,” Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said in a news release Monday. “We recognize an arrest in this case does not soften the blow, but we hope this case can serve as an example to the community in regard to what can happen when we work together to rid our city of violence.”

Stallworth was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

