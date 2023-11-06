Rockford man stabbed to death over the weekend identified

A Rockford man who died after being stabbed multiple times over the weekend has been identified.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office identified the man as Alfonso Branch, 52.

The Rockford Police Department said they were called to the 6200 block of Phaeton Drive around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found Branch had been stabbed.

Branch was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Rockford Police Department said they've identified a juvenile suspect, but no charges have been filed.

Rockford police did not say whether the suspect was taken into custody.

Police are still investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford man Alfonso Branch stabbed to death over the weekend