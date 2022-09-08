Rockford man wanted for 2019 homicide arrested in Freeport

Ken DeCoster, Journal Standard
Freeport Police Department Friday, June 4, 2021.
FREEPORT — A man being sought for a 2019 homicide in Rockford was arrested Wednesday in Freeport, police said.

Officers executed a search warrant at 2568 Stephenson Circle, where Mario Williams, 31, was taken into custody without incident.

Williams is charged with the May 11, 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Robert Brooks.

The victim was shot to death at an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn Street.

Officers recovered a gun while taking Williams into custody. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

Williams was lodged in the Stephenson County Jail.

