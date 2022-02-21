Rockford man wanted in connection to 2 fatal shootings found in Iowa

ROCKFORD — Police, Monday, announced the arrest of Coreyeon Young, a teen wanted in connection to the Sept. 8, 2020, fatal shooting of Chrishawn Arnold.

Young, 18, of Rockford, was located in Asbury, Iowa, where he was taken into custody. He is charged by the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office with first-degree murder.

About 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2020, police responded to the 1900 block of Elm Street for a report of a male subject lying on the ground and found 18-year-old Arnold suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Rockford police thanked several law enforcement agencies for their assistance in the apprehension of Young: Dubuque Drug Task Force, City of Dubuque Police Department, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Asbury Police Department, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the FBI.

Young also is wanted on an outstanding warrant for unlawful use of a weapon stemming from the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy on Dec. 29 in the 3300 block of Searles Avenue.

