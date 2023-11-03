Rockford man, woman arrested after three missing juveniles found safely in Wisconsin

A Rockford man and woman have been arrested after three missing juveniles were found in Wisconsin last month.

Rodeny Moore, 47, and Candy Wendt, 33, each face multiple charges, including three counts each of unlawful restraint and harboring a runway after Moore and Wendt were arrested last month.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said the Department of Child and Family Services reached out to the sheriff's office in June to help find three missing juveniles.

The investigation between the sheriff's office and US Marshals led authorities to believe the children might be at a home in the 4500 block of Centerville Road in Rockford on Oct. 17.

According to authorities, as law enforcement personnel approached the home, Candy Wendt drove away while Moore and the three children were in another vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Moore drove directly towards two US Marshals squad cars, forcing them off the road.

On Oct. 25, the US Marshals, in collaboration with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, Lake Delton Police Department and Wisconsin Dells Police Department, received information on whereabouts of the missing children.

The missing juveniles were found safely in the 700 block of North Frontage Road in Wisconsin Dells. That's where Moore and Wendt were taken into custody as well, according to the sheriff's office.

Moore and Wendt, who the sheriff's office said are the children's parents, also face one count each of false imprisonment charges in Wisconsin.

Moore also faces two counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle in Illinois.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford man, woman charged after 3 missing juveniles found in Wisconsin