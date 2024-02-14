Rockford man's legacy is Frank Lloyd Wright's 'little gem'

Frank Lloyd Wright called the 2,600-square-foot Laurent House on Spring Brook Road his "little gem" and considered it among his 38 greatest building designs.

The only accessible home Wright designed decades before the Americans with Disabilities Act, was on the auction block and could have been sold and moved out of Rockford.

But thanks to Jerry Heinzeroth, volunteers he recruited and the $1.5 million he helped raise from the community, the Laurent House and its contents were preserved and maintained. Thousands of people visit, explore and appreciate it as a Rockford museum each year.

Heinzeroth, founder and former president of the Laurent House Foundation, died at his home Jan. 19 at age 81.

"I would say unequivocally that without Jerry Heinzeroth, the Laurent House would not be open as a public museum today," said John Groh, president and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. "His passion, his dedication, his drive to help fulfill the Laurents' dream and vision of their home being preserved and open to the public is in large part what made that happen."

Heinzeroth and his wife, Barbara, who died about a year ago, were close friends with Ken and Phyllis Laurent.

Ken was a World War II veteran who was left a paraplegic after a tumor was removed from his spine and he was confined to a wheelchair. He commissioned Wright to design the home in 1948.

Wright designed the ranch house in his "Usonian" design style, relying on grand, horizontal sight lines. There are no ramps or handholds. There are floor-to-ceiling living room windows that are 50-feet long and curve around a backyard patio and pond. They create an impression that the house is connected to the landscape.

Furniture, also designed by Wright, is lower than normal — meant to put visitors at the same or lower height than their wheelchair-bound host.

Ken and Phyllis lived there for 60 years from 1952 until early 2012. Ken died at the age of 92 and often attributed his longevity to living in a house that was designed just for him. Before he died, Laurent told Heinzeroth that Wright's design allowed him to focus on his capability and forget his disability.

"What this house represents, and I hope that the Rockford community will understand, is that the world's greatest architect came to Rockford, Illinois, to a humble disabled veteran, and gave him a one-of-a-kind in the world piece of architecture," Heinzeroth said in a video interview a few years ago. "This is the only house that Frank Lloyd ever designed for a person with disability. And it's in Rockford."

Laurent Foundation Executive Director Mary Beth Peterson said she will miss her friend and mentor.

"He was brilliant. He was passionate. He was creative," Peterson said. "He just had a way of getting everyone excited about the Laurent House and its possibilities. He really was a visionary."

Heinzeroth is survived by his sons Brock and Blake. A celebration of life was held Monday.

Jeff Kolkey writes about government, economic development and other issues for the Rockford Register Star. He can be reached at (815) 987-1374, via email at jkolkey@rrstar.com and on Twitter @jeffkolkey.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Leader of Rockford Laurent House preservation effort dies at 81