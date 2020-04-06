An Extraordinary Effort Supporting Illinois' Most Vulnerable Residents

ROCKFORD, Ill., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Mutual Insurance Company (RMIC) recently contributed to the new Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund. RMIC is dedicated to helping families, individuals and businesses today and during their time of need - this is a key element of the company's mission.

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rockford Mutual Insurance Compa) More

The United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations, in collaboration with the Office of Governor JB Pritzker, are establishing the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund to raise funds from individual, corporate, and foundation donors to be disbursed to nonprofit organizations across the state serving individuals, families and communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We understand that communities are being faced with very uncertain times," says Kent Shantz, President & CEO of RMIC, "which is why we felt compelled to contribute what we could. Contributing to this fund will swiftly deploy additional financial resources to various local community foundations and nonprofits to support local residents. We are here for more than our community alone; we are here for you."

About Rockford Mutual Insurance Company:

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company was founded on November 2, 1896. Rockford Mutual Insurance Company primarily writes automobile, homeowners, farmowners, and commercial multi-peril in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Policies are written through independent agents appointed within various areas of operation.

Contact: Amy Casey

acasey@rockfordmutual.com

815.489.3169

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockford-mutual-insurance-company-contributes-to-illinois-covid-19-response-fund-301034687.html

SOURCE Rockford Mutual Insurance Company