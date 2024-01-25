Rockford poet returns home to fight social injustices with words

Imagine the tears at George Floyd Square;imagine the prayers. imagine the meditations,this was all for you brother George — wishingyour spirit deep peace and salutation.

An excerpt from "At George Floyd Square: Imagine," a poem by Rockford native Christopher Sims

Local poet and wordsmith Christopher Sims recently returned to Rockford to resume doing what he does best — shedding light on racism, sexism, homophobia and environmental injustices through his poetry.

"I believe poetry is a clear, precise language," Sims said. "It is a direct way to address all of the injustices and inequities that exist in our world. Poetry is universal, so we are able to share ideas and thoughts about what's wrong in our communities and cities across the world."

The rhythmic nature of poems help to drive social justice messages home, he said, something rap music has been doing the past 50 years.

"The highly important rap song "The Message," with its poetic delivery, helped the nation learn about the injustices happening in the ghettos of this country, helping to shine a much needed spotlight on what was going on."

Rockford based poet Christopher Sims gives an interview on Jan. 23, 2024 at Wired Cafe in downtown Rockford. He was recently nominated to represent the International Poetry Publishing venture called Poetry Cab.

Sims, 49, returned to Rockford after an eight-month stint working for a not-for-profit called Cultivate Charlottesville, a Charlottesville, Virginia, grassroots organization striving to create food equality through gardening.

He returned to his hometown in the midst of what he is calling a "poetry renaissance" as more local bookstores, coffee shops and public libraries are providing venues for Rockford area poets to perfect their craft.

Sims, who has lined up open mic gigs at Maze Books and Brooke Road United Methodist Church said he is also back in his hometown to promote Poetry Cab, a national poetry competition where poets write and submit a poem about their city or town. Winners will have their poems published in the Poetry Cab's anthology.

