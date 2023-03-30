Rockford police: 12-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in head

A Rockford girl is fighting for her life after being shot in the head early Wednesday morning.

Rockford police said officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Road for reports of a gunshot victim around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the house had been hit multiple times with gunfire. Officers also found a 12-year-old girl in her bed with a gunshot wound to her head.

The girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the girl was in critical condition, but was stable, according to police.

No arrests have been made and police have not provided any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip by texting RFDTIP and what you know to 847411.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford police: 12-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting