Rockford police: 30-year-old man died in crash with school bus on Kishwaukee Street

ROCKFORD — A 30-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was driving collided with a school bus Friday morning on Kishwaukee Street.

The Rockford Police Department posted to its Twitter account shortly after 8:30 a.m. that a serious crash had taken place between a car and and a school bus at Kishwaukee Street and South Avenue.

Police said there were no reported injuries to students.

About four hours later, the police department posted that the male driver had died. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police said more details would be released as they become available.

