Rockford police announce arrest in 2021 homicide case

A Rockford man has been charged in connection to a 2021 fatal shooting, Rockford police announced Friday.

Hezekiah Glover, 34, Rockford was charged with first-degree murder. He is being held in the Stephenson County Jail on unrelated charges.

The murder charge stems from a shooting that occured about 1:25 a.m. on July 12, 2021, in the area of Lexington Avenue and Hudson Street.

Police arrived to find Lamar Glover suffering from a gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Rockford Police Gang Crime Unit investigated and identified Hezekiah Glover, as a suspect.

It was not immediately clear if Hazekiah Glover and Lamar Glover are related. Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or on Twitter @RockfordPD.

