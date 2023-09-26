The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a murder suspect.

On Monday, Rockford police released new information pertaining to the Sept. 9 shooting death of 22-year-old Jaquone Aldridge.

According to a news release, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office has authorized the following charges.

Vondale Pearson, 20, of Rockford, murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Alexander Dowthard, 19, of Rockford, murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery

A juvenile male, 17, of Rockford, murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Tavares Locke, 21, of Rockford, obstructing justice

Pearson is in custody, police said. Locke was arrested, as well. The 17-year-old is not in custody.

The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with any information on thewhereabouts of Dowthard. Dowthard has an active arrest warrant.

The Rockford Police Department can be reached by phone at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or on Twitter @RockfordPD.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford police ask for help in locating murder suspect