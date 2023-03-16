Rockford police: Attempted home invasion suspect dies after being stabbed by homeowner

A man who tried to break into someone's home in Rockford died after one of the homeowners was able to stab him with a knife, according to police.

Rockford police officers responded to a home around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Green Street for a report of a man trying to break in.

The homeowners, an adult man and woman, told officers the suspect tried to open the door, but they were able to block the door from being forced open.

The suspect then broke a window and hit the resident with a piece of wood, according to police. As the suspect tried to enter the home again, the man grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the suspect in the neck/shoulder area.

The suspect left after being stabbed and was found lying in the street in front of the home where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

