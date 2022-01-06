Rockford police chief says juvenile crime is 'out of control'

ROCKFORD — "Out of control." That's how Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd described crime among Rockford's youth.

"Juvenile crime has gotten completely out of control," Redd said at a news conference Wednesday held by Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley.

It was a day after two of Auburn High School students were shot and three juveniles were arrested on attempted murder charges, a day after Redd pleaded to parents to help police take guns out of the hands of youth.

"You should know what is going on in your kids' lives," she said. "When your hair starts to stand up on the back of your neck and you start to question what it is your kids may be involved in, you need to starting digging a little deeper. When their friends start to change and they start to move differently and act differently, that should be a telltale sign that something is going on."

Hanley announced Nyreek Williams, 16, and Fraquon Wright, 17, will be tried in adult criminal court. In addition to two counts of attempted murder charges, both teens also are being charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm on school grounds. The two are being held on $1 million bond.

Hanley said he has yet to decide if he will seek to have the third suspect, a 15-year-old male, also charged as an adult.

Attempted murder is a Class X felony punishable by 26 to 50 years in prison.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd (right) answers questions during a press conference about the Jan. 4 shooting at Auburn High School on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in Rockford. Pictured to her left are Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara (far left) and Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley (center).

Hanely said the school parking lot shootings were caught on the school's security camera, which aided authorities in the quick capture of the three teens.

Hanley said Williams and Wright and the 15-year-old were in the school's parking lot in a tan Buick Lacrosse with Wisconsin license plates. The Buick drove twice around a dark sedan twice before Williams and Write exited the vehicle and approached the sedan from the passenger side.

The sedan was occupied by two Auburn students, a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female. Hanley said shots were fired first by Williams and then Wright into the passenger side window of the sedan.

Williams and Wright then ran back to the tan Buick where the 15-year-old juvenile sat waiting in the driver's seat.

Hanley said the female shooting victim exited the vehicle and ran east.

"At some point during the incident she was shot in the leg," he said.

The male victim also was shot and attempted to drive away but stopped in the parking lot. Hanley said the female victim returned to the dark sedan and called 911.

Police recovered five spent 9mm casings at the scene.

Within minutes, police officers spotted the tan Buick speeding east in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue. The Buick crashed at the dead end of Lapey Street where officers saw the three teens run from the vehicle.

The juvenile driver was found in the 2900 block of Hanson Street.

"He wasn't wearing any pants or shoe," Hanley said. Police recovered his clothing behind a building at 2929 11th St.

Police found Williams and Wright hiding in a garage in the 2900 block of Lapey Street. The officers also found a handgun in the garage.

"A handgun with no serial number was also found on the driver's side floorboard of the tan Buick," Hanley said. "The tan Buick was reported stolen out of Janesville, Wisconsin."

Redd said Janesville authorities will be contacted to determine if the teens were involved in the theft of the Buick. If so, she said additional charges could be filed.

Hanley did not discuss the motive behind the shooting, but Redd said the shootings were an isolated incident.

"I believe our perpetrators were very intentional in regards to who they were going after," she said.

Mayor Tom McNamara echoed the chief's remarks regarding the number of violent incidents involving youths.

"We're seeing far to much of this in our community and there has to be strong, clear and fair consequences to these actions."

He added, the city is allocating resources to a holistic approach to fighting crime.

"That means stopping the bleeding and what's going on in the streets, and that also means making sure that we wrap our arms around these young individuals when we have that opportunity to do so."

The mayor and chief said they recognize many of today's youths are being raised in unstable homes and are asking community members to help fill the voids in a child's life. Parents and community members who want to be part of the solution are being urged to send an email to fillthegap@rockfordil.gov.

