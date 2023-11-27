A 32-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Police say the shooting took place about 3 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of 320 N. Alpine Road on the city's east side.

According to a news release issued by the department Sunday afternoon, police were called to the parking lot of 320 N. Alpine Road for a man lying in the parking lot. Upon arrival, police said the man was not there, and a group of individuals exited a business but were not cooperative.

About 20 minutes later, police said officers were notified of a male shooting victim at a local hospital.

The man has a gunshot wound to his side, police said. He died from his injury.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the crime to contact the RockfordPolice Department at 815-966-2900.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford police investigating early Sunday shooting death