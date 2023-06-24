Rockford police investigating fatal shooting of 19 year old

Rockford Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday.

According to a Rockford Police social media account, the shooting took place in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot and suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police posted again on social media shortly before noon that the man had died.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further details would be released when available.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford police investigating fatal shooting of 19 year old