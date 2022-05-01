Rockford police investigating third fatal shooting in a week

ROCKFORD — A 42-year-old man shot late Saturday on the city's southeast side has died.

Police initially said they were investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Lapey Street. About three hour later, they said the man had died.

The man’s name has not been released, and police have not indicated whether any suspects are in custody.

The death marks the third fatal shooting within the past week.

More: Police: Man shot and killed on Rockford's northwest side

A 31-year-old man was shot late Wednesday night in the 900 block of Grant Avenue, and a 56-year-old woman was shot to death Monday night in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive.

Police have not said if any of the shootings are related.

Anyone with information about either of the shootings is asked to call Rockford police at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Chris Green: cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Police: Man shot and killed on Rockford's southeast side